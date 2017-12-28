Firefighters extinguish two-alarm French Quarter fire

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters contained a two-alarm fire in a French Quarter apartment building Thursday afternoon.

According to the NOFD, firefighters were called the 727 Barracks Street where a three-story brick framed building had a fire burning on the first floor.

A second alarm was called to do a search of the building for anyone trapped inside. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at 1:32 p.m. and was under control by 2:04 p.m. according to NOFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

