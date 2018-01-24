Firefighters investigating cause of two-alarm fire at French Quarter hotel

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at a hotel in the heart of the French Quarter overnight.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire started around 1:15 a.m. at The Biscuit Palace Hotel located at 730 Dumaine Street. Dozens of firefighters arriving at the scene found the fire in one of the third-floor guest rooms.

First responders went door-to-door to make sure staff and guest escaped the building quickly. No injuries were reported in this fire. Only two of the nine guest rooms were occupied at the time of the fire.

“Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the area of origin, and in such drastically decreased the amount of damage done to the fire building,” a statement from the NOFD said.

The fire was placed under control at 2:20 a.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

