NOFD: 1-year-old killed in Birch Street fire

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Firefighters say a one-year-old girl was inside a home during a three-alarm fire in the Hollygrove neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire started after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Birch and Eagle streets. Firefighters arriving at the scene saw that the fire was already spreading to nearby buildings.

The fire was contained to the two nearby homes. The building where the fire started is considered a total loss.

Firefighters say a 1-year-old infant was later found inside the home. Crews on the scene were working to control hot spots in the building.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV