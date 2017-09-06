NOFD responds to fire at S&WB main plant

(Photo: Mike Perlstein)

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters were dispatched to the Sewerage and Water Board's main power plant on S. Claiborne Avenue after a fire was reported inside the facility.

The fire was reported inside a building housing a S&WB turbine.

NOFD rescue squad on scene at the S&WB fire. Officials "assessing" situation. Would not say if anyone is hurt @WWLTV — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) September 6, 2017

NOFD confirmed that they were "working a fire" at the facility, but did not release any details. Firefighters and EMS were both at the scene.

The S&WB was preparing to install generators at the power plant before the fire broke out according to Investigative Reporter David Hammer.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV