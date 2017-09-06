WWL
NOFD responds to fire at S&WB main plant

The New Orleans Fire Department is working a reported fire at the S&WB main plant.

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters were dispatched to the Sewerage and Water Board's main power plant on S. Claiborne Avenue after a fire was reported inside the facility.

The fire was reported inside a building housing a S&WB turbine. 

NOFD confirmed that they were "working a fire" at the facility, but did not release any details. Firefighters and EMS were both at the scene.

The S&WB was preparing to install generators at the power plant before the fire broke out according to Investigative Reporter David Hammer.

This is a developing story.

