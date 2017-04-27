Firefighters Union: Stop involving firefighters in monument removal

The President of the Firefighters Union has officially called on the city of New Orleans to stop having firefighters involved in the removal of the city's Confederate-era monuments.



President Nick Felton issued a statement Thursday:

"The New Orleans Firefighters Association, Local 632 is calling on the City of New Orleans to stop putting Firefighters in harm's way by involving them in the removal of the monuments. While the Union is not here to take a stand on the removal of the monuments, we ARE here to defend our membership when they are used to perform tasks that they are not trained to do and put them at unnecessary risk. Firefighters do not belong in riot gear doing police-type work. Firefighters are being threatened because the City Administration has drug us into this, and we want the public and everyone to know – that we feel Firefighters have no business being involved in this divisive issue. Our commitment and mission remains to protect the citizens of this city from the perils of fire."

Felton said earlier in the week that it is believed that a 'handful' of firefighters were on the scene of the removal of the monument to the Battle of Liberty Place early Monday.

