A rider checks out a bicycle from a station in an image from a promotional video produced by Social Bicycles (via YouTube)

NEW ORLEANS – The city is preparing to deploy hundreds of “social bikes” in the fall as part of a program to combine biking and public transportation.

According to The Uptown Messenger, the custom-designed bikes will be available at about 70 stations in different neighborhoods around the city. The bikes would have a built-in lock, keeping them in place until a rider with an account card “hires the bike”, officials said.

“It’s kind of a hop-on, hop-off one-way transit system for cyclists,” Norton told The Uptown Messenger. “All the technology is on the bike. These bikes are very secure and very safe — the whole thing is designed to be very anti-theft. It’s very low-cost transportation system, and it attracts a lot more people to bicycling.”

