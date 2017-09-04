Four hurt in separate shootings overnight

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say four people were hurt in two separate shootings early Tuesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, one man was hurt in a shooting near the intersection of Tall Timbers and S. Inwood. The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

It is unclear how severe the man’s injuries are at this time.

Officers began investigating a separate triple shooting around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of First and S. Claiborne Avenue. Police say three people went to the hospital by private conveyance.

Police have not released any additional details about the triple shooting.

This is a developing story.

