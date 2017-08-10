Free sandbags available to prepare for possible flooding

NEW ORLEANS – Free sandbags are available for residents to prepare for possible flooding as a fire on Wednesday night damaged equipment that powers most of the city’s pumping stations.

Sandbags will be distributed at 805 N. Claiborne with a limit of 10 bags per person, while supplies last.

Bags are 40 pounds each and residents are advised to bring help to fill, load and unload the bags.

This story will be updated as more locations are released.

© 2017 WWL-TV