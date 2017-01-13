Friday the 13th brings luck to New Orleans residents and visitors

Full moon Friday the 13th. (Photo: Brian Lukas)

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Were you feeling lucky today? Typically this day is known for its misfortune and bad luck, but here in New Orleans, this Friday the 13th proved to be a good one.

"Didn't think much of it being Friday the 13th except this morning when a black cat ran across my path," said visitor Diane Hall.

However, New Orleans seemed to be a lucky charm for many, because people didn't run from the day, they celebrated it.

"I'm not super suspicious," said Kelley Peace. "I always look at these things and think it's a chance to have a great day."

Peace and Hall were in town for the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday. Friday, they stopped at Jackson Square to get their fortune told. Something some may find risky, especially on a day like today.

"It was pretty accurate," said Peace. "It was a tarot reading and I would say overall a good reading."

Others tested their luck by learning the city's historic past.

"Now I will say this particular evening with a Full Moon it should prove to be a very interesting tour so take a lot of extra pictures tonight," said guide Christine McArdie.

In fact for some businesses, like Haunted History Tours, a negatively perceived day was actually positive.

"Definitely the energy around here feels pretty awesome," said McArdie. "Not a lot of bad luck, but definitely a lot of weird things have happened. So I'm looking forward to what's going to happen tonight."

However there was one place really buzzing, Downtown Tattoos NOLA.

"We're having a Friday the 13th event where people can get a $13 tattoo and a $7 tip," said tattoo artist, Brandon LeBoeuf.

Some believe the numbers '13' and '7' are a bad omen.

"You have to be really superstitious to have any number bother you that bad," said co-owner Terry Brown with a smile on his face.

However, the line was out the door, and seats were filled.

"It's a great day!" said customer, Bennett Hendricks. "I already missed an appointment from my doctor so that was bad luck but I thought I'll enjoy my bad luck today. This is now my second Friday the 13th tattoo."

So you could say this shop and others in town, can always count on this day to be a good one.

"Friday the 13th is just associated with luck to me," said Brown.

If you weren't feeling the luck today, maybe you will on the next Friday the 13th, which happens this year in October.

