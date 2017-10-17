Funeral arrangements announced for slain NOPD officer, funds established for family

Officer Marcus McNeil graduates from the NOPD Academy on April 2, 2015. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Funeral arrangements for fallen Police Officer Marcus McNeil have been announced by NOPD, as well as ways for people to help support his family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, at the D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel located at 3933 Washington Avenue, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

MORE: Slain NOPD officer 'wanted to make a difference'

Visitation will then resume Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Household of Faith Church at 9300 I-10 Service Road, with funeral services immediately following. Internment will take place at Mt. Olivey Cemetary, 4000 Norman Mayer Drive.

An account has been established with Whitney Bank to accept donations from anyone wishing to help support McNeil's family. The account is titled "Marcus McNeil Benefit Fund," and donations can be deposited at any Whitney Bank location.

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation has also established a fund for McNeil's family. Donations can be made online here.

© 2017 WWL-TV