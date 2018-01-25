GRETNA, La. -- Prosecutors rested their case against the man accused of killing former NFL football player Joe McKnight after six days of testimony.

A short time later, Ronald Gasser, who shot and killed McKnight after a road rage-induced chase that began on the Crescent City Connection and ended five miles later at a Terrytown intersection on Dec. 1, 2016, said he will not testify on his own behalf. Moments later, the defense said it will rest and did not plan to call any witnesses.

Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach of the 24th Judicial District Court recessed court for the day after Gasser and his attorneys said they would not present a case. Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday at 10 a.m.



The testimony ended after experts spent hours on the stand discussing McKnight’s autopsy and forensic evidence from the crime scene.



JPSO Chief Tim Scanlan, who oversees the office’s crime-scene investigators, testified the physical evidence does not support Gasser’s claim that McKnight lunged at Gasser through his passenger-side window when Gasser shot him.



The proximity of McKnight to Gasser at the time of the shooting is crucial to prove murder versus justifiable homicide.



Gasser was charged with second-degree murder in McKnight’s death.



Scanlan, who is a crime-scene reconstruction expert, testified that based on the bullet wound to McKnight’s right shoulder, his arm could not have been extended at the time he was shot.



Scanlan said McKnight’s left hand was at or near the edge of Gasser’s passenger-side door when it was struck by gunfire. And based on the lack of gunshot residue on McKnight’s shirt, it appears McKnight was more than three feet away when Gasser shot him, Scanlan said.



McKnight was also shot in the chest. Scanlan said evidence from the autopsy doesn’t support Gasser’s theory that McKnight lunged at him through the passenger-side window.



Dr. Dana Troxclair, who did the autopsy on McKnight for the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, told the jury the bullets pierced his right lung, liver and kidney, causing him to bleed out internally.



She said it appears McKnight’s hand was inside Gasser’s car, resting on the passenger door when he was shot.

Troxclair also testified that based on the trajectory of the bullets, McKnight appeared to be leaning over in the direction of Gasser’s vehicle when he was shot.



Based on the position of the bullet wounds, the evidence suggests McKnight did not lunge at Gasser, Troxclair testified.



Gasser told detectives he shot McKnight three times since he feared for his life, saying McKnight was lunging into his car.



Defense attorney Matt Goetz challenged Scanlan’s assertions that there was no evidence to back up Gasser’s claim.



“Science doesn’t lie, right?” Goetz asked Scanlan at one point after trying to debunk Scanlan’s evidence.



“It can be spun,” Scanlan responded.



Just before ending his questioning, Goetz asked Scanlan -- a high-ranking JPSO official -- if his job was dependent upon a good outcome for the state.



“If Mr. Gasser is acquitted, do you get egg on your face?” he asked Scanlan, quickly saying he would withdraw the question, but insinuating the evidence was prepared in favor of the state.



“The outcome of this trial has no bearing on my future,” Scanland responded.

