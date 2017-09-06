Group to make 'significant announcement' on future of Beauregard monument

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The Beauregard Monument Development says it will make a “significant announcement” Wednesday about the future of the P.G.T. Beauregard Equestrian Statue.

The announcement will happen at 11 a.m. in City Park at the site where the monument once stood. The statue was removed from its pedestal in May.

Earlier this year, Rick Marksbury filed a suit claiming that the City Park Association, and not the city of New Orleans, owned the statue and the land where the monument stood. Marksbury filed a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from taking the monuments down, but a judge later denied the request.

Marksbury said that his group wants the statue to be moved to Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans. He said moving the statue to private land is a win-win for the city. He is asking residents to contact officials to get the process moving.

In a statement in May, President of the Monumental Task Committee Pierre McGraw said “the memorial that was taken down was to a man who worked to advance race relations through the 1873 Louisiana Unification Movement. Contrast that against Landrieu whose actions and comments are entirely intolerant and divisive.”

Wednesday’s event is the second time the group said it was going to make a “significant announcement” about the Beauregard statue. In August, the group abruptly canceled a similar event just hours before it was supposed to start.

© 2017 WWL-TV