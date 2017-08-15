NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Months after the City of New Orleans removed four Confederate monuments, one group will make a “significant announcement” Tuesday about the future of one of the statues.

Richard Marksbury with the Beauregard Monument Association will give an update about “a new legal development” regarding the P.G.T. Beauregard Equestrian Statue at 11 a.m.

The group did not provide any additional information about the event.

The statue was removed from its pedestal located in City Park in May.

