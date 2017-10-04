Gunman kills cat outside popular Uptown animal daycare

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A gunman opened fire outside a popular animal and daycare center in Uptown New Orleans Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera.

Michelle Ingram, the owner of Zeus’ Place, says the shooting happened outside her business around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Zeus’ Place is a popular animal rescue and daycare for puppies and cats.

Security video captured an older model four-door car pull onto Cadiz Street and the driver shooting a feral cat.

Ingram said the black cat, nicknamed “Blackie” later died. Now, she’s hoping the shooter is caught.

“To be hunting domesticated cats is insane,” Ingram said.

It is still unclear if the weapon was a firearm or an air gun. The cat will be taken to a veterinarian to determine what type of weapon was used.

The New Orleans Police Department was called to the animal center to take a report.

© 2017 WWL-TV