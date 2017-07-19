Gunmen strike woman with handgun, steal her car

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Two men ordered a woman to the ground at gunpoint then stole her vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

According to New Orleans police, the crime happened around 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of General Taylor in the Uptown area. Two men approached the 41-year-old victim from behind after she got out of her car.

“One of the subjects ordered her to the ground and the other subject hit her on the left side of her face with a handgun,” the NOPD reported. “The subject ordered the victim to give them her car keys and she complied.”

Police said the two men fled the scene in the victim’s 2011 Nissan Altima with license plate number TVH295.

