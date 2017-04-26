'Handful' of firefighters involved in removal of Liberty Place monument

A “handful” of firefighters helped to remove the Battle of Liberty Place monument early Monday morning, firefighter union president Nick Felton said Wednesday as he raised concern about the safety of those actions.

It wasn’t clear what the "five or six" firefighters did in particular, Felton said. He also could not say for certain if any members of the NOFD administration were on the scene, despite some claims on social media that Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell was there.

“We should not be in riot gear,” Felton told reporters outside City Hall after he met with the Landrieu administration. “We should not be doing police-type work, and we are absolutely concerned that type of thing is going on.”

Late Tuesday night, the firefighter’s union issued a statement denying any rank-and-file firefighters were used to help remove the monument.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu has said the city would not use its own resources to remove the monuments, but claims about firefighters that had swirled before and after the Liberty Place monument led some to question that claim.

City Hall released a statement after Felton’s press conference that indicated firefighters were on the scene as part of a security plan the night the monument was taken down. The statement did not specify if the firefighters were there for medical support or worked as part of the crew that disassembled the stone monument.

“The emergency response agencies and essential city personnel, who are always engaged in the logistics and planning of major emergencies and events, were involved in the process to ensure a safe removal of the Battle of Liberty Place statue,” Tyronne Walker, a City Hall spokesman, said in the statement. “The city’s public safety agencies took part in this lawful operation, and we commend them for safely executing the plan while protecting the lives of all involved.”

Landrieu has said no prior notice will be given about when the monuments to Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and P.G.T. Beauregard will come down because of safety concerns.

