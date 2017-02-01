Harrison: Clues scarce in fatal shooting outside Edna Karr basketball game

NEW ORLEANS – Homicide detectives continue to try to figure out why two men were gunned down outside a high-school basketball game in Algiers Tuesday night, Police Chief Michael Harrison said.

Harrison, who spoke at a Wednesday afternoon press conference outside of Edna Karr High School, said the case is still in its infancy and that investigators need help from the public to develop suspects and a motive.

"We are looking for evidence, we are looking for witnesses," he said. "Certainly we need help."

One of the victims, identified as 18-year-old Lawrence Williams, graduated from Karr two years ago, school officials said.

The second victim has not yet been identified.

Earlier in the day, Harrison and Mayor Mitch Landrieu spoke to students at the school who, they said, are worried that the shooting is viewed by the public as being connected to the school.

"This was a tragic thing that happened on the streets," Harrison said.

Landrieu added that Karr students pressed him and other leaders on why money is seemingly spent more on jails than education.

Harrison said Tuesday night a capacity crowd turned away Williams and the other man as they tried to enter a basketball game between Karr and McDonogh 35. As they got back to their car about 8:30 p.m., a silver sedan drove by with several people inside. Shots rang out and the car sped away.

