Holiday shoppers turn to local stores as Christmas approaches

NEW ORLEANS -- Small business owners on Magazine street are feeling extra jolly this week as more and more people are shopping local for holiday gifts and keeping money in the city.

On Magazine Street, the week before Christmas, lines were long with people buying the last items on their lists. That’s good for small business owners and for the local economy.

Zele owner Stacy Martinez said it’s a win for everyone.

"I think it's great because every dollar that's spent in the city on people of the city is regenerated several times as opposed to big box stores where every dollar spent more than half of that or at least half of that spent leaves and goes elsewhere,” Martinez said.

Customers also win, giving a gift that's one of a kind.

"There's so many things you'll find here you won't find anywhere else,” Martinez said.

Across the street at Discoveries, Kate Farned has even more one-of-a-kind gifts for sale.

"A lot of stuff has character, it's kind of like New Orleans itself,” Farned said. “This is a pretty funky town so I think people that are here get it, having something one of a kind, having something beautiful.”

Farned has seen a jump in sales as well.

"Everyone is shopping for last minute gifts, gifts for their significant other, husband or wife,” Farned observed.

Farned says she doesn't mind if you shop at her store or another place, so long as you give shopping locally a chance.

"It's nice to keep things out of the big box store,” Farned said.

Mayor Landrieu is also encouraging folks to shop local, saying it keeps the economy strong.

(© 2016 WWL)