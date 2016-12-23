Homeless families find homes during the holidays

NEW ORLEANS -- " I call it a fabulous New Orleans style home!"

As Mary Francis walks inside the doors of her new Treme house, she can't help but smile. Francis is getting accustomed to her new furniture and walls. A stark difference to the cramped homeless shelter Francis and her three small children slept in for eight months.

"It was tough. Just imagine being in a closet with three children and them always asking when they're going to get in their new home and stuff. That was tough," Francis said.

Unity of Greater New Orleans, a non-profit organization, coordinates with about 60 groups across Orleans and Jefferson Parish, providing housing and essential services to the homeless. Executive Director Martha Kegel says Francis is one of 50 people who now have a key to their own place. It's part of Unity's 50 Homes for the Holidays campaign.

"All of these organizations worked really hard to provide some rent assistance and provide case management services to help these families move into apartments locate these apartments, inspect these apartments, negotiate lower rents the families can sustain," Kegel said.

Randy Herrera, Mary's landlord, says he was contacted by Unity earlier this week. It was a bit of a rush, but they all worked together, making sure his new tenants made a smooth transition into the house before Christmas Eve.

"To be able to have a place ready for them, ready to go, it was pretty good," Herrera said.

As they prepare for the holiday, this special place, this new home, is certainly a blessing for the family.

"It's just the greatest thing," Francis said.

A great thing and a perfect start to Francis's Christmas, and her new life.

If you would like to help Francis and other families, Unity of Greater New Orleans accepts donations of household goods and furniture ( no food or clothes).

Unity Warehouse

506 N. Patrick Street

Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 3pm

Or call (504) 483-9300

Or Visit their website unitygno.org

(© 2016 WWL)