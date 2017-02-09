NEW ORLEANS - Tuesday's tornadoes ripped hundreds of houses apart leaving homeowners with no where to go. The powerful wind blew Gilda Faciane's house into her backyard.

“Tonight, I don’t know where we’re going to lay our heads. We really need a place to stay and it’s not just me, lots of my neighbors are in the same boat," says Gilda.

Gilda's neighbors say they're staying with family or friends until they can find a more permanent place to live.



"It's my mom so it's not too bad but home is home," says Nicole White, neighbor.



"You'd rather be in your own comfort but right now we are just dealing with it," adds Johnathan Griffin, Nicole's husband.

With the help of organizations like American Red Cross, the City of New Orleans has set up temporary housing at Joe Brown Recreation Center. Organizers with American Red Cross aren’t sure how long it’ll be up and running.



“There’s no other choice. It’s just one of those things, a Katrina moment,” says Gilda.



Homeowners say they'd just like somewhere comfortable to stay.

“I’ve never been afraid of a hurricane but this is really scary," says Gilda. “Most of my clothes are gone. It’s starting all over again."

The City of New Orleans says anyone who needs help should go to the Joe Brown Recreation Center, even homeowners with insurance. City officials say they are also working with the state and federal government to meet the long-term housing needs of residents.

Joe Brown Recreation Center:

5601 Read Blvd.

504.658.3080

(© 2017 WWL)