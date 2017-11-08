Homicide suspect in standoff with NOPD in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS -- Police have surrounded a homicide suspect barricaded inside a Gentilly home.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers have surrounded a home on Lavender Street near Franklin Avenue. Police first reported the standoff around 4:20 p.m.

Heavy police presence near Frankin and Lavender in Gentilly. NOPD say a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a house @WWLTV #breaking pic.twitter.com/RMR3u0HMrb — Kristin Pierce WWLTV (@KPierceTV) November 8, 2017

