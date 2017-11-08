WWL
Homicide suspect in standoff with NOPD in Gentilly

WWLTV 4:43 PM. CST November 08, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police have surrounded a homicide suspect barricaded inside a Gentilly home.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers have surrounded a home on Lavender Street near Franklin Avenue. Police first reported the standoff around 4:20 p.m.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will continue to update this story as it develops.

