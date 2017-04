(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters are working to contain a house fire in St. Roch.

According to NOFD, fire fighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Arts Street. Video from the scene shows a house fully engulfed in flames as neighbors search for people that could be trapped inside.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

