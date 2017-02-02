"If you're a pimp, don't come to New Orleans," Human trafficking task force warns

NEW ORLEANS -- A human trafficking task force specially designed to attack the crime and rescue victims updating the New Orleans community on its latest two-day operation during a press conference Wednesday, February 1.

The operation by the New Orleans Violent Crime against Children and Human Trafficking task force rescued 11 women in just two days. The victims range in age from their early 20s to late 40s.

This sting focused on victims, so no arrests were made, but police said they are cracking down on human trafficking especially as more people travel to the city for Mardi Gras and the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

"Anytime you see somebody being victimized, it's heartbreaking," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Sallet. "The scars, both physical and mental, are incredible. If you are a pimp, do not come to New Orleans."

Sallet also said other operations like this one will be taking place in New Orleans in 2017. The NO VCAC/HT TF is a full-time task force currently comprised of FBI agents and task force officers from the Louisiana State Police, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Kenner Police Department.

