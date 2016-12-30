Hundreds of fans pay tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

NEW ORLEANS, La- Hundreds of people hit the streets to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher and her mother actress Debbie Reynolds.

Krewe of Chewbaccus and the Leijorettes put the parade together.

"Debbie Reynolds is more my father's generation and he grew up with her movies, and I grew up with Star Wars, Carrie Fisher, the Blues Brothers movie where Carrie Fisher was in and 'When Harry met Sally'," New Orleans resident Judy Reynolds said.

The parade marched down the streets in the Marigny.

Many of the people who attended the memorial say the mother-daughter duo meant so much to them. Brett Ashy, who came to the parade dressed as Darth Vader has been a fan of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher since he was a teenager.

"I'm going to miss both. I'm going to miss Carrie Fisher, the writer and Carrie Fisher 'Princess Leia'," Ashy said.

While they can't believe they're gone, this spirited tribute shows so many people smiling, despite their sadness.

"I see a lot of people have one thing in common and can all walk and get along with each other because of it," New Orleans resident Dakotah Charlton said.

For many of these Fisher-Reynolds lovers, it's only fitting to give a big celebration, in New Orleans fashion.

"It's great. You'd love to see the people's creativity and just the humanity of it," New Orleans resident Spree MacDonald said.

"Oh girl," Ashy said, " I've been in New Orleans all my life. New Orleans is always unique. Every single day. So, this is just another example of how cool New Orleans is."

It's something those attending the tribute hope Reynolds and Fisher would be very proud of.