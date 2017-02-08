'I looked out and my church was gone'

Damage at the Cummings-Wilson AME Church on Chef Highway. (Photo: Paul Murphy)

NEW ORLEANS - A tornado with winds of 140 miles per hour ripped through a two-mile long and half-mile wide stretch of New Orleans East, reducing the Suburban Baptist Church to a pile of rubble, but those who run the house of worship promise it will return.



Pastor Jeffrey Friend lives next door when the twister dropped down on his church.



"It was hail first, train noise next, ears popping third and holes in the wall fourth," he said.



Friend said he was shocked when he finally poked his head out from his home and saw that the church was no longer standing.



"Normally, when I step off of my porch, I can look to there and see my church," he said. "I looked over there and I couldn't see the steeple of my church. I looked at my wife and told her, it's gone."



The tornado also destroyed the Chef Discount Market a few blocks away. Owner Mohammad Allan saw the tornado forming and ran back into the store to alert his employees.



"We watched the roof tear off this building," Allan said. "Daylight came in this building and it was just unbelievable sounds. We were able to hunker down in the coolers after I saw that happen."



Jasmine Jackson was in her house in the Pressburg subdivision when the tornado ripped the roof off of her home.



"All I could do was hit the floor," she said. "I put a blanket on top of me and covered myself up. Before I took the blanket off, I looked up and all I saw was sky."



Neighbors have pledged to rebuild - again.



"All I can do is take it one day at a time and just try to save as much as I can," Jackson said.



Those who survived have lost a lot, but, they are comforted that nobody lost their life when the tornado dealt their community a devastating blow.



"When you think about what could have happened, if you can't find a reason to be happy, something's wrong with your heart," said Friend.

(© 2017 WWL)