"I'm not going to make it," Uptown restaurant owner narrowly escapes fire

NEW ORLEANS -- A sign hanging outside The Flaming Torch restaurant in Uptown reads "We will be closed indefinitely due to a fire caused by arson."

It's a message Owner Zohreh Khaleghi hated putting up, and it's a blaze that could have taken her life.

"I really thought, I'm not going to make it," Khaleghi said.

It was around 8 pm Sunday, January 29, when Khaleghi says she was closing the restaurant she has owned for 14 years. She was on the second floor doing inventory when smoke suddenly filled the air.

"The only thing that came to my mind was to find a way to get out," Khaleghi said.

Khaleghi said she climbed up the roof, escaping, thanks to the neighboring store attached to her restaurant.

"It was too dark, smoky, and my eyes you know, started burning," Khaleghi said.

Through her fear, however, she persevered because her two sons were on her mind the entire time.

"My kids just lost their dad two years ago. If they gonna lose me, what's gonna happen to them? I was thinking about my kids, nothing else," Khaleghi said.

Burnt chairs and charred tables remain, as well as special memories of a life she's built after immigrating from Iran. All of it, gone within minutes.

"Emotionally, it's affecting me," Khaleghi said. "Sometimes, I see the tears falling from my eyes when I'm driving."

Khaleghi said the restaurant reminded her of her husband. His picture hung in the office and Khaleghi said she felt close to him whenever she was there.

"We thought we were close to him when we're coming to the restaurant. But now, I think we lost him again," Khaleghi said.

New Orleans Fire Department did not give any details, but Khaleghi said they are investigating the fire as an arson and believes it started in the dining room. Khaleghi also says the fire department contacted the FBI.



Eyewitness News asked Khaleghi if she believes this could be a hate crime.

"I don't know. Anything could happen right now," Khaleghi said.

Stacie Spiers and Kayla Chiasson said, who work next door at a salon, said they are just glad Khaleghi is safe.

Spiers and Chiasson said they are close to Khaleghi and her family and said they have a message for the person who could have killed their friend.

"It's unfortunate cause they're a great family. You could've burned our business down too," they said.

Khaleghi only hopes investigators catch the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Orleans Fire Department.

