NEW ORLEANS - Illegal dumping is a huge problem in New Orleans, especially for one street in the Central City neighborhood.

The 2900 block of Clio is littered with piles of debris, including building material, old furniture and even a pile of tires.

"People are using this as a general dump site, public dump site here," said Dan Foret, who manages the Colley Warehouse near S. Claiborne and Clio.

Foret showed us video of a red pickup truck that was dumping building materials Sunday afternoon around 2 p.mIlle.

The same truck is also seen about two hours later, dumping a second load right in the middle of the street.

"The city comes and cleans it up," Foret said. "They'll get it all cleaned and within a month's time, month and a half's time, it's back again."

We showed video of the illegal dump site to Latoya Cantrell who represents Central City on the City Council.

"This is criminal activity when you're able to dump in a neighborhood where people are living," Cantrell said. "We have to do better and we really can."

Cantrell is pushing for a citywide project called "Green and Clean."

That's where city crews clean up the dump sites and fence off the property, so trucks can't get back on the site.

"These are the strategies that work," Cantrell said. "They've been proven, but we need to do them here in the city of New Orleans."

The Colley warehouse recently installed a camera system and put up warning signs to help deter illegal dumping.

But, Foret says it doesn't seem to matter.

"Have some respect for us," Foret said. "Have some respect for the city. Go to a landfill and dump this stuff, not on the side of the streets."

Council member Cantrell and her staff took a ride out to this Clio Street dump site, Wednesday afternoon.

She says he alerted the NOPD and city sanitation about the problem and expects the street to be cleared as soon as possible.

