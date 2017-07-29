Investigation into construction elevator failure could take months

Several workers were rushed to a hospital after a construction elevator they were in plummeted seven stories Friday afternoon. (Photo: Meg Farris/WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Everything is calm one day after a construction elevator failed at a building site in the Central Business District. That was not the case Friday when emergency crews rushed to the scene after construction workers fell seven floors outside the building.

Five people were hospitalized with minor injuries. There were 11 people inside the hoist, owned by Eagle Access, when it failed, according to Woodward Design+Build, the contractor building The Strand, a condominium building at the South Market District.





Doug Castro with the Global Education Resource Alliance says incidents involving hoists are not common. He says it is too early to tell what exactly happened Friday, but the hoist was not functioning properly.

Castro says the fact that the hoisted car fell seven stories is also rare.

“If it was the cable that failed, it should have arrested that car or elevator probably around the next floor,” Castro said.

OSHA will investigate who installed and certified the hoist. Investigators will also determine if the hoist was specifically designed to carry workers or equipment.

Castro said that investigation could take up to six months.

Eagle Access, a subcontractor for Woodward Design Build said their concern is for the safety of employees and subcontractors working on the job site. The company said representatives will meet with third party inspectors to determine the cause of the equipment failure.

© 2017 WWL-TV