Jon Batiste named 2018 Grand Marshal of Endymion; Saints' Kamara, Lattimore special guests

NEW ORLEANS – Musician and composer Jon Batiste will be the 2018 Grand Marshal of Endymion and Saints players Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore will be special guests.



The announcement was made by the Krewe of Endymion on Saturday.



Batiste also serves as the bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He holds a master’s degree from The Julliard School.



Kamara led all rookies during the season with 14 touchdowns and is ranked second in scrimmage yards. He has the third most receptions by a rookie running back in NFL history. He has been selected as Rookie of the Week seven times this season.



Lattimore led all rookies and tied for fifth in the NFL with five interceptions. He finished the season with 52 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and 18 passes defensed. He was selected as Rookie of the Week four times this season.



Both Kamara and Lattimore have been selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl and are nominees for Rookie of the Year.



Endymion will roll through Mid-City on February 10.



