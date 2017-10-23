Judge declines to reconsider mental competency of alleged cop killer Travis Boys

NEW ORLEANS -- A state judge declined the motion to reconsider her ruling that alleged cop killer Travis Boys is not competent to stand trial.

Boys defense team was about to make an opening statement when Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman interjected and said that based on state law, all proceedings in the case are halted after a judge finds the defendant incompetent. She also noted that the Louisiana Supreme Court and the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to review her ruling.

Prosecutors wanted the incompetency ruling thrown out based a phone call boys made to a woman from jail hours after the ruling. Prosecutors argue that the conversation suggests that Boys was faking mental illness during the jury selection.

During the call, Boys and the woman talk about their relationship, her relatives, and his prospects.

Boys’ defense team says the call shows his intellectual disability, mental illness and his inability to understand legal proceedings.

Boys will be moved to a mental health hospital in Jackson for medication and evaluation. He will return to court on Nov. 30 for a competency hearing.

