Judge denies request to halt removal of Beauregard monument

NEW ORLEANS - Judge Kern Reese has denied a request for an injunction to prevent the city of New Orleans from taking down the P.G.T. Beauregard statue at the entrance to City Park.

MORE: What's the future of the Beauregard monument?



A citizen had filed suit earlier this week, contending that the City Park board and not the city of New Orleans owned the statue and the land upon which it sits.



The judge had denied an earlier temporary restraining order request, but did hold a hearing Wednesday, at which time the request for an injunction was denied.

MORE: Group says City Park, not city of New Orleans owns Beauregard monument



Beauregard is one of 3 Confederate-era statues still slated to be taken down by the City of New Orleans.

A bill in the state legislature to prevent removal of the monuments is still awaiting a house debate.

© 2017 WWL-TV