Kids stunned by tornado: 'Everyone was screaming'

NEW ORLEANS - Recovering from a disaster is difficult for adults, so how are kids dealing with the sudden damage to their schools, homes and neighborhoods? Several kids took a break from the chaos to play a game of basketball at Joe Brown Thursday. As they played, the events of the last several days were never far from mind.

"The tornado busted open the door and everyone was running and the teacher started yelling, 'sit down sit down,'” Theron Epps said.

"I thought the school was going to be gone and we'd be in a tornado so I was really really scared. I didn't know what was going to happen, so I started to pray,” Tre Epps said. “I prayed that my brothers weren't going to be dead."

"All you heard was people screaming, stuff slamming into the walls and when you looked outside the windows you just saw debris flying everywhere,” Travis Epps said.

The tornado passed and the winds died down. The damage is overwhelming.



"They have houses with trailers on top of roofs, cars upside down, destroyed. It's just crazy,” Travis Epps said.

"People lost their houses and they don’t have anywhere to go,” Corey Lloyd said.

The boys are watching as the recovery begins.

"They working on the community right now,” Lloyd said.

One day at a time and one basketball game at a time, the neighborhood is cleaning up and the boys are trying to return to their old lives, now a little older and a little braver than before.

“I’m going to be ready next time,” Lloyd said.

