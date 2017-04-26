Kindergartner found wandering street 10 miles from school after being left on bus

6-year-old Kailani Moten

CHALMETTE, La. -- Today 6-year-old Kailani Moten has a smile on her face while she plays on her scooter, but Tuesday morning, she had tears running down her face when she found herself alone inside a school bus parked more than 10 miles from her school.

“Anybody could have picked her up," Kailani’s mother, Kyandre Moten, said. "She couldn’t have returned home because nobody knew where she was and we’re thinking she’s at school.”

Moten explained that she took her daughter to the bus stop on the corner of St. Claude and Andry at 6:20 a.m. A little more than two hours later at 9 a.m. she said she had flurry of missed calls from a manager with Hammond transportation.

“She was calling to tell me that they had found her on the bus and for me to come get her, they were in Chalmette, Louisiana,” Moten said.

But, that wasn’t exactly what happened. A statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff’s office says Kailani had fallen asleep on the bus on the way to school at Sylvanie Williams College Prep. After other students, had been dropped off, the bus driver drove home to Chalmette, where the bus was parked.The 6-year-old later woke up and had to force her way through the bus door to get out.

She then walked to the nearest street corner where she flagged down a good Samaritan.

“To know my 6-year-old was in the streets by herself, she didn’t have anybody there, she didn’t know what she was doing," Moten said.

We did talk to school officials who tells us that the bus driver has been terminated and now the school has launched a full investigation into what happened.

Earlier this afternoon Hammond transportation sent us this statement apologizing for the incident and stating that they “are taking additional, necessary steps to prevent this situation from happening in the future,” but that’s not putting this mother at ease.

“Now I don’t even want her to ride the bus anymore because I’m scared it might happen again,” Moten said.

