La. SPCA leading efforts to help animals displaced by tornado

One of dozens of dogs taken in at the Louisiana SPCA in Algiers after Tuesday's tornado. (Photo: Jacqueline Quynh)

NEW ORLEANS - In the aftermath of the historic EF-3 tornado that touched down in New Orleans East, not only have families been displaced, but so have their four-legged friends.

Eyewitness News went out with officers from the Louisiana SPCA animal shelter. While the number of lost, or injured pets in need of help has dropped off, reports were still coming in Thursday.

"A lot of pets are still lost so we're receiving a lot of calls for strays in the area," said Brandi Thibodeaux, the SPCA's Humane Officer.

Around 11 a.m. officers spotted a frightened dog that some had been calling about and they calmly and gently roped her to safety.

"She looks confused. It looks like somebody has been taking care of it," Justin Blue, SPCA Humane Officer.

So far the officers have rescued around 20 pets from the affected areas and they've all been brought to the shelter, which had already been full before the tornado hit. They're now housing around 200 animals, when typically that number is closer to 80 or 90.

"And a lot of people really need help, they don't even have a roof over their heads. And they don't know what to do with their pets as well so we've been keeping it for them," Deepak Saini, Louisiana SPCA Communications Director.

One of those dogs, is a black lab that was found in the rubble. She's pregnant, and suffering form a pelvic injury caused by the tornado. She currently can't move her hind legs, and without a chip, staffers are putting up flyers, desperate to find her owner.

In the coming days, more displaced animals from New Orleans East are likely to be found, as well as those from all over, and that is likely to put an even bigger strain on the shelter.

Click here to find a list of locations where you can drop off goods.

