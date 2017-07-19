Lakeview neighbors want something done about chronic mail delays

NEW ORLEANS -- Getting your mail everyday is something you expect, but people in one neighborhood say they go days, sometimes a week, without getting the mail.

Flora Shanks of Lakeview says most days if you check her mailbox it is empty.

"Nothing in there," Shanks said as she pointed inside her mailbox.

But she says it's not supposed to be that way. She runs a business out of her home, and for the past five days, nothing.

"If it's from FedEx or UPS no problem," the United States Postal Service is the problem according to Shanks.

Not only has she missed bills and letters from family, but now it's hurting her financially.

Shanks is an artist and she needs to be able to get her mail orders reliably for her business to function.

"You think of the mail service as part of the community," Shanks said. "They handle all your personal business when it comes through the mail. It's very frustrating."

Across the street, Shank's neighbor Glenda Stiller says it's been like this for several weeks, if not longer.

"It's there when it gets there," Stiller said.

Online, hundreds of complaints have been shared by community groups on Facebook. One user tracked her packages and said she sat at home and waited; no one came to her door, yet when she checked the Post Office website it said a carrier had tried to drop off her orders.

Of course, some say they have reported the issue, but it hasn't made a difference and they're afraid of retaliation.

Eyewitness News reached out to the US Post Office, but we are still waiting for an answer.

"I'm just going to pray and hope it gets straightened out," said Linda, another neighbor.

In the meantime, those we talked with a plan on using a different courier service whenever possible. Eyewitness News will update this story as more details become available.

