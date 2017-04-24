Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
Mayor Mitch Landrieu said that the remaining 3 monuments will come down 'sooner rather than later,' though he said he would not give an exact time due to threats against those who would be involved in the removal.
WWL 8:37 AM. CDT April 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Monument supporters at vigil see live video at Liberty Place
-
WWL Breaking Live Video
-
Speaker at vigil
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Campbell's Soup Recalls Chicken Soup
-
What to do if your car breaks down on the highway
-
Recycling is in trouble and you may be part of the problem
-
WWL Live Video
-
Landrieu lashes back after letter threatens funding
More Stories
-
Landrieu: Remaining monuments to come down 'sooner…Apr 24, 2017, 1:44 a.m.
-
Photos: City removes Liberty Place monumentApr 24, 2017, 2:40 a.m.
-
Group holds vigil at Jeff Davis Memorial amid…Apr 23, 2017, 7:12 p.m.