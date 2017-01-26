Landrieu signs executive order addressing equal pay for female city employees

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon banning questions about salary history when a candidate is applying and interviewing for city positions.

In a press statement issued by Landrieu's office, the city referenced a study by Tulane University for its findings that on average, women in New Orleans make about $9,500 less than their male counterparts.

“It is unacceptable that, on average, women make just 79% of what men make," Landrieu said. "We need equal pay for equal work."

The order also requests the Civil Service Commission to conduct a study into pay disparity among city workers. The study will include actual wages paid with a breakdown of gender, classification, base pay, longevity, merit, special assignment, overtime and any other pay above the base rate for the position as well as an estimate of the cost to close the wage gap, the mayor's offices says.

State Rep. Helena Moreno, who has been vocal about the gender pay gap in Louisiana, said she wants New Orleans to be a leader when it comes to ending the wage gap.

"I really think we can do that," Mareno said.

The executive order takes immediate effect.

Below is the full text of the executive order:

MITCHELL J. LANDRIEU

MAYOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER

MJL 17-01



WHEREAS, according to a 2014 study completed by Newcomb College Institute of Tulane University, the wage gap between male and female full-time employees in New Orleans is 21%; and

WHEREAS, the 21% wage gap translates into $9,567 less income for women and families in New Orleans each year; and

WHEREAS, in New Orleans, families with female heads-of-household have an income 48 percent less than families overall; and

WHEREAS, as a result of women historically making less than men, the use of salary history as a base line for future pay negatively impacts women; and

WHEREAS, inquiries about salary history during the application and interview processes have been shown to perpetuate wage disparities for women.

NOW THEREFORE, I, MITCHELL J. LANDRIEU, by the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of New Orleans, by the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana and the Home Rule Charter and laws of the City of New Orleans, HEREBY ORDER AS FOLLOWS:

Effective Date: This Executive Order is effective upon signature of the Mayor.

Purpose: In order to foster an environment of equal pay for equal work, this Executive Order prohibits inquiries about a candidate’s salary history during the application and interview process and requests that the Civil Service Commission conduct a study of pay disparity among city employees.



Chief Administrative Office Policy Memorandum: The Chief Administrative Office shall issue a Policy Memorandum outlining the interview process City departments must follow when seeking candidates for employment including, but not limited to, prohibiting questions about a candidate’s salary history throughout the application and interview phases.



Civil Service Commission Pay Disparity Study: The Civil Service Commission is requested to authorize a pay disparity study among city employees. The analysis should include actual wages paid, with a breakdown of gender, classification, base pay, longevity, merit, special assignment, overtime, and any other pay above the base rate for the position and an estimate of the cost to close the wage gap. The report should be submitted to the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer.



WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL THIS 25th DAY OF JANUARY, 2017 AT NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA.





Mitchell J. Landrieu, Mayor

City of New Orleans

