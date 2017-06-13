Landrieu to give State of the City address Wednesday

Mayor Mitch Landrieu addresses the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, the last of the Confederate-era monuments to be taken down.

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu will give his State of the City Address Wednesday morning.

The address is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Civic Theater. Landrieu is expected to talk about a variety of topics for his last year in office.

City staff have not confirmed specifically what the mayor will address in his speech, however, crime has been a major issue in the city. The removal of four Confederate monuments has also been a hot topic in the city during Landrieu’s last year.

In last year’s address, Landrieu discussed $100 million that was invested for shipping containers at the Port of New Orleans and a $365 million investment for a new airport.

In 2015, Landrieu reflected on the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Wednesday’s speech will be open to the public.

© 2017 WWL-TV