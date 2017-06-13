WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Landrieu to give State of the City address Wednesday

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will give his State of the City Address Wednesday morning.

Kevin Dupuy, WWLTV 5:25 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu will give his State of the City Address Wednesday morning.

The address is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Civic Theater. Landrieu is expected to talk about a variety of topics for his last year in office.

City staff have not confirmed specifically what the mayor will address in his speech, however, crime has been a major issue in the city. The removal of four Confederate monuments has also been a hot topic in the city during Landrieu’s last year.

In last year’s address, Landrieu discussed $100 million that was invested for shipping containers at the Port of New Orleans and a $365 million investment for a new airport.

In 2015, Landrieu reflected on the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Wednesday’s speech will be open to the public.

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories