Large amount of cash, drugs seized in Bourbon St. bust, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police say four people were arrested after officer seized a large amount of cash and drugs on Bourbon Street last week.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were flagged down after a drunk person refused to leave a business in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Friday morning. Shortly later, officers arrested 41-year-old Jerry Myrick on a charge of trespassing.

Officers searching Myrick found a large amount of cash, a cell phone, a secondary pre-paid phone and a bag of 15 pills that tested positive for amphetamine. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Myrick’s hotel room after he made statements that made police think he had other drugs.

Police report the following was found inside Myrick’s hotel room:

• A bag of rock crystal that tested positive as opioids

• A large bag of material that tested positive as psychedelic mushrooms

• A container of vegetative material that tested positive for marijuana

• Five cookies that tested positive for containing marijuana

• 3 vapor cartridges containing a liquid that tested positive for THC

• A container of a powdered substance that tested positive for heroin

• Five pills that tested positive for amphetamine

• A large amount of cash

The NOPD said three people were also inside the room at the time of the search. Officers arrested 24-year-old Jaclyn Meshako, 28-year-old Leah Armstrong and 48-year-old Jay Dee Ashley. Police did not say what charges those individuals were booked on.

Myrick was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on trespassing and drug possession with intent to distribute charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NOPD eighth district detectives at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

