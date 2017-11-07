Legislative auditor looking into New Orleans City Council members credit card use

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor is looking in to how New Orleans City Council members use their taxpayer-funded credit cards.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera sent a letter the Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office on Monday, Nov. 6, requesting:

A list of credit cards assigned to council members

Monthly statements of all credit cards issued to council members

General ledger records showing all transactions made using council member credit cards and charts of accounts

Detailed receipts for all credit card transactions made by Council Members, front and back

Payments made by the City for council members credit cards, including images of cancelled checks

Any reimbursements received from Council Members and documents substantiating such reimbursements

Internal investigations, audits or other documentation related to Council Member’s credit card transactions

City policies regarding use of Council Member credit cards

Any agreement between the City and Council Members regarding Council Member’s use of City credit cards.

The letter comes after accusations that city council member and mayor candidate LaToya Cantrell used her City credit card to cover thousands of dollars in expenses that she later repaid before her campaign began.

The City must provide the requested information and records by Friday, Nov. 17, meaning no results will be available before the runoff election.

