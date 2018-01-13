List of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events

WWL
NEW ORLEANS – Several events are planned throughout New Orleans for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.. 

King, who was a civil rights activist and icon, was assassinated on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Monday, January 15 marks King's birthday. He was born in 1929.

Events held in New Orleans to celebrate and commemorate the life of King and his legacy are as follows: 


Saturday, January 13

MLK Jr. Commemorative Arts Exhibitions

Glenn Henry Exhibiting Artists
Rosa Keller Library Gallery
4300 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70125
12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
January 13, 2018 to March 31, 2018

Charlie T. Johnson Exhibiting Artist
Dillard University Gallery
Cook Fine Arts & Communication Center
2601 Gentilly Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70122
12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
January 13, 2018 to March 31, 2018

MLK National Exhibition
Ashé Cultural Arts Center
1712 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70113
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
January 13, 2018 to March 31, 2018

New Orleans MLK Jr. Student Contests 
Student Contests: Essay/Speech, Dance, and Visual Arts
Ashe Cultural Arts Center
1712 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70113
5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Day of Service                                                                     
The Lower 9th Ward Center for Sustainable Engagement and Development Tree Planting                                                             
Bayou Bienvenue Wetlands Platform                                         
2677 Caffin, NOLA 70117                                                         
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.                                                                       
Sign up Now: Click Here  


Sunday, Jan. 14

Louisiana Children’s Museum Peace Parade
Led by the Tornado Brass Band
2:30 p.m.
420 Julia Street

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Worship Service
Beulah Baptist Church
2921 Fourth Street, New Orleans, LA 70113
3:00 p.m.


Monday, Jan. 15

City of New Orleans Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration
Historic A.L. Davis Park
LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Official March & R.E.A.L. “Recreating The Environmental Ability To Live” Commemorative March
LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue
10:00 a.m.

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Block Party
Historic Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard
12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.                                                   
More Information: Click Here

Second Harvest Food Bank Day of Service
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
700 Edwards Avenue in Elmwood Warehouse District

InspireNOLA Charter Schools MLK Basketball Classic 2018
1 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. 
Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center
Tickets can be purchased at door for $15

Louisiana Children’s Museum- Free Admission
9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
List of times for activities, click here: http://lcm.org/
420 Julia Street 

Ogden Museum of Southern Art - Free Admission 
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
925 Camp Street 

City Park MLK Day of Service
Volunteers working with Catholic Charities of New Orleans 
Email to volunteer: Tyler at thavens@nocp.org
City Park 
 

