List of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events

City of New Orleans MLK 2018 poster

NEW ORLEANS – Several events are planned throughout New Orleans for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day..



King, who was a civil rights activist and icon, was assassinated on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Monday, January 15 marks King's birthday. He was born in 1929.



Events held in New Orleans to celebrate and commemorate the life of King and his legacy are as follows:



Saturday, January 13



MLK Jr. Commemorative Arts Exhibitions

Glenn Henry Exhibiting Artists

Rosa Keller Library Gallery

4300 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70125

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

January 13, 2018 to March 31, 2018

Charlie T. Johnson Exhibiting Artist

Dillard University Gallery

Cook Fine Arts & Communication Center

2601 Gentilly Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70122

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

January 13, 2018 to March 31, 2018

MLK National Exhibition

Ashé Cultural Arts Center

1712 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70113

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

January 13, 2018 to March 31, 2018

New Orleans MLK Jr. Student Contests

Student Contests: Essay/Speech, Dance, and Visual Arts

Ashe Cultural Arts Center

1712 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70113

5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Day of Service

The Lower 9th Ward Center for Sustainable Engagement and Development Tree Planting

Bayou Bienvenue Wetlands Platform

2677 Caffin, NOLA 70117

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sign up Now: Click Here



Sunday, Jan. 14



Louisiana Children’s Museum Peace Parade

Led by the Tornado Brass Band

2:30 p.m.

420 Julia Street

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Worship Service

Beulah Baptist Church

2921 Fourth Street, New Orleans, LA 70113

3:00 p.m.



Monday, Jan. 15



City of New Orleans Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration

Historic A.L. Davis Park

LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Official March & R.E.A.L. “Recreating The Environmental Ability To Live” Commemorative March

LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue

10:00 a.m.

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Block Party

Historic Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More Information: Click Here

Second Harvest Food Bank Day of Service

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

700 Edwards Avenue in Elmwood Warehouse District



InspireNOLA Charter Schools MLK Basketball Classic 2018

1 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center

Tickets can be purchased at door for $15



Louisiana Children’s Museum- Free Admission

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

List of times for activities, click here: http://lcm.org/

420 Julia Street

Ogden Museum of Southern Art - Free Admission

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

925 Camp Street

City Park MLK Day of Service

Volunteers working with Catholic Charities of New Orleans

Email to volunteer: Tyler at thavens@nocp.org

City Park



© 2018 WWL-TV