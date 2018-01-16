New Orleans cut off from all sides as bridges, interstates freeze -- list of road closures

Road closed warning sign (Photo: chas53, © Charles Brutlag)

This is not a complete list of closures as more happen every minutes. Please drive with caution.

INTERSTATES AND MAJOR BRIDGES

The Causeway Bridge is closed in both directions

All of I-10 between Kenner and Baton Rouge is closed, including the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

The I-10 Twin Span Bridge is closed in both directions. In Orleans Parish, vehicles will exit to US 11 to US 90. In Slidell, vehicles will exit Interstate 10 at LA 433 to US 90.

I-55 is closed between I-10 and Ponchatoula

I-55 is closed between Hammond and the Louisiana/Mississippi state line

I-12 is closed between Exit 6 (Baton Rouge) and Exit 59 (1 mile west of the Covington area)

I-310 closed between I-10 near Kenner and LA 18 near Destrehan.

ORLEANS PARISH

All bridges to New Orleans East (Seabrook, High Rise, Danziger) are closed due to weather conditions.

JEFFERSON PARISH

CURRENT CLOSURES AS OF 11:15pm, 1/17:

Lapalco Bridge at Harvey Canal

Lapalco Bridge at Bayou Segnette

Clearview Overpass at I-10

CONFIRMED ICY CONDITIONS: (PLEASE AVOID IF POSSIBLE)

CONFIRMED ICY CONDITIONS:

(PLEASE AVOID IF POSSIBLE)

HUEY P. LONG BRIDGE

Elevated Westbank Expressway

I-10 E/B at Causeway Onramp

N/B Causeway Flyover to W/B I-10

Cleary Overpass at I-10

W/B I-10 at Bonnabel Blvd

I-10 at Transcontinental Overpass

Elevated Causeway/Airline

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

(UPDATED AT 11PM)

* I-10 from Belle Terre in LaPlace to Kenner is closed.

* Hale Boggs Bridge is open however down to one lane.

*Veterans Memorial Bridge remains open at this time.

*Before traveling, check road conditions by visiting the State Police's website at lsp.org or dial 511 for latest. Please dial 911 for emergencies.

* Stay off of roadways and indoors if possible.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

ST. BERNARD PARISH

