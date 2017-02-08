WWL
LIVE at 3 p.m.: Mayor and city officials provide the latest information on Tornado recovery in NOLA

WWLTV.com , WWL 3:00 PM. CST February 08, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Landrieu, NOPD Chief Michael Harrison, NOFD Chief Tim McConnell and other city officials will give the latest information on recovery efforts in New Orleans after an EF-3 tornado touched down Tuesday.

