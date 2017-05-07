Live: Take 'Em Down march to meet with pro-monument protestors at Lee Circle

Men protesting the removal of Confederate monuments from New Orleans gather around Lee Circle on May 7. (Photo: Jeff Adelson, The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS -- A second-line supporting the removal of three more confederate monuments in New Orleans is set to meet several groups protesting their removal at Lee Circle today.

MORE: Road, streetcar closures; guns not allowed at monument demonstration Sunday

According to reporters on the scene, more than 50 people have gathered at Lee Circle so far, several from far-right and self-described white supremacist groups. The second line is set to start around 1:30 p.m. locally.



Can't see the live list? Click here: A Twitter List by WWLTV

© 2017 WWL-TV