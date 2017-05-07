Live: Take 'Em Down march to meet with pro-monument protestors at Lee Circle

NEW ORLEANS -- A second-line supporting the removal of three more confederate monuments in New Orleans is set to meet several groups protesting their removal at Lee Circle today.
According to reporters on the scene, more than 50 people have gathered at Lee Circle so far, several from far-right and self-described white supremacist groups. The second line is set to start around 1:30 p.m. locally.
