Close LIVE: Jefferson Davis monument coming down WWL Breaking Live Video WWLTV.com , WWL 3:24 AM. CDT May 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEW ORLEANS -- Crowds from both sides of the monument debate have gathered at the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid-City after reports that the statue could come down tonight surfaced.Follow WWL-TV's team on the scene live here.A Twitter List by WWLTV © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories Dozens gather as Jeff Davis Memorial to come down May 11, 2017, 2:53 a.m. LIVE: Jefferson Davis monument coming down May 11, 2017, 2:06 a.m. Searching for Ramona Brown: The Possibilities May 10, 2017, 10:52 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs