WWL
Close

LIVE: Jefferson Davis monument coming down

WWL Breaking Live Video

WWLTV.com , WWL 3:24 AM. CDT May 11, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Crowds from both sides of the monument debate have gathered at the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid-City after reports that the statue could come down tonight surfaced.

Follow WWL-TV's team on the scene live here.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories