Louisiana healthcare patients fearful of losing their coverage

Sifting through one pill after another of her medication, Gretna resident Zander Hill knows how important it is not to miss a day. It is a matter of life and death."I'm afraid that without those two pills, for HIV, I probably won't be here long...cause

WWLTV 10:15 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories