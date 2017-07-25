LSU dental school, clinic to reopen Wednesday after flood

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana State University's dental school and main clinic in New Orleans are reopening after a weekend flood damaged electrical equipment.



LSU Health Sciences Center-New Orleans spokeswoman Leslie Capo says both resume normal operations Wednesday.



She says about a million gallons (3.8 million liters) of water had to be pumped out before repairs could begin.



The school and clinic were closed Monday and Tuesday.



Capo says in a news release that electrical damage included power for air conditioning, operating dental and x-ray equipment, telephones and the computer network.



An annex including above-ground mechanical and electrical equipment is expected to open in January. LSU says Federal Emergency Management Agency grants are paying to replace basement and ground-floor space that flooded in Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

