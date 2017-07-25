WWL
LSU dental school, clinic to reopen Wednesday after flood

Electrical issues from heavy rains cause closure at LSU Dental School

Associated Press , WWLTV 5:01 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana State University's dental school and main clinic in New Orleans are reopening after a weekend flood damaged electrical equipment.

LSU Health Sciences Center-New Orleans spokeswoman Leslie Capo says both resume normal operations Wednesday.

She says about a million gallons (3.8 million liters) of water had to be pumped out before repairs could begin.

The school and clinic were closed Monday and Tuesday.

Capo says in a news release that electrical damage included power for air conditioning, operating dental and x-ray equipment, telephones and the computer network.

An annex including above-ground mechanical and electrical equipment is expected to open in January. LSU says Federal Emergency Management Agency grants are paying to replace basement and ground-floor space that flooded in Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

© 2017 Associated Press


