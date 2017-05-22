Lt. Gov.: 'I just want to do the right thing' with confederate monuments

NEW ORLEANS – After two years of fighting for the Confederacy’s place in New Orleans, Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser is setting his sights on their future in Louisiana.

Nungesser met with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu Monday morning to discuss what will be done with the confederate monuments removed from New Orleans over the past couple months.

“I know it belongs to the city of New Orleans, but it also belongs to the people of Louisiana and it also has historical value,” Nungesser said. “Good or bad it has value. And where do we stop? Where do we stop taking down monuments and things even though some of the history is bad history we can’t continue to destroy history.”

Nungesser said that his office, along with the Attorney General’s office, spent long hours looking for a legal means to stop the monuments’ removal, but nothing could be done at the state level. Now, the Lieutenant Governor is turning to the legislature to find a way to keep the statues in our state.

“I just want to do the right thing with them,” Nungesser said. “I feel strongly that those people that want to preserve these monuments have the best interest in preserving history.”

The city is coming up with a process to go through offers for the Liberty Place, Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee monuments. The City Park Improvement Association is still working out ownership issues for the P.G.T. Beauregard monument.

The selection process would require public bids only, and nonprofit and public entities can only submit their request. They must be displayed in historical context and cannot be displayed outdoors on public property in Orleans Parish.

With public funds scarce, Nungesser said the legislature will most likely turn to private donors to help raise the funds to bid on the statues. His fear is that someone may make a high bid in the interest of seeing the statues destroyed, hidden or tucked away on private property for their own financial interests.

“If somebody turns in a high dollar bid and the decision is made to give (that monuments) to someone who doesn’t have the same objective as myself, and the people concerned about preserving the monuments in some fashion, then it’s out of our hands,” Nungesser said.

The mayor’s office put out a statement shortly after the meeting saying that they welcome Nungesser’s input, but that the City will stick with a process they laid out before.

“The Lieutenant Governor asked that we simply give him the monuments to run a process of his own,” the statement said. “I welcomed the Lieutenant Governor to be a part of the RFP process we have outlined and look forward to getting formal ideas the State has to share about how to place the Confederate statues in proper historical context.”

Nungesser worries though, that the City’s interest may not be the same as Louisiana’s.

“Obviously, the mayor expressed that it’s the city’s decision, it’s their monuments, but it’s been expressed that the city doesn’t want them. So, if we’re going to take them outside the city, I hope … we put them in the best place to preserve history,” Nungesser said. “I’m a little concerned that what might be best for the city of New Orleans might not be best for the historical preservation of Louisiana.”

