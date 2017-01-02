Magazine St. merchants concerned over more construction

NEW ORLEANS – Uptown road construction crews had Monday off for the New Year's holiday. It was a brief pause in the work on Jackson Avenue in New Orleans which is now progressing past St. Charles Avenue to Magazine Street.

"People just don't want to drive around Uptown because it's too much trouble, too much obstacles, too much time," said Charles Wendell co-owner of Brad & Dellwen Flags at Jackson and Magazine.

There are major road reconstruction projects underway on Jefferson, Napoleon, Louisiana and now Jackson avenues. All four roadways cross Magazine Street. Wendell said he, like his customers, is finding it difficult to get to his store.

"We live Uptown, we do our best to get here, fighting all the signs and all the blockings," Wendell said. "Now, it's Jackson Avenue.”

Monica Harris, at Grandmother's Buttons on the downtown side of Jackson on Magazine, said so far road construction has not hurt her business. She admits, with all the lane closures and detours, it's hard to find parking in the area.

"Whether you're in a car, on a bike, on foot, doing all these major road reconstruction projects is completely illogical," Harris said. "It just doesn't make sense to me."

When the work is done on Jackson, people will be left with a fresh road surface, improved drainage and ADA compliant curbs.

"In the end, it will improve the overall quality of experience for residents and tourists alike," Harris said. "Even though it's a pain right now, it won't be forever."The Jackson Avenue project is expected to be completed this summer.

(© 2017 WWL)