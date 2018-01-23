Major water leak floods Algiers street

NEW ORLEANS - What appeared to be a major water main leak at an Algiers thoroughfare slowed down traffic and lowered water pressure in the neighborhood as torrents of water cascaded down Wall Boulevard early Tuesday.



The leak caused a several-inch buildup of water strewn across several blocks. The leak appeared to be coming from a manhole in the neutral ground of Wall Blvd. near Flanders.



Neighbors could be seen with brooms trying to push the water down nearby catch basins.

Residents said that water pressure had been low since 4 a.m.



Several Sewerage and Water Board crews were on the scene trying to fix the problem. The street was blocked off shortly before 9 a.m.

